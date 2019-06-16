CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have taken 56 illegal guns off the streets so far this weekend.
CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that 22 people were also arrested on illegal gun possession charges between Friday and noon Sunday.
#ChicagoPolice officers have been busy this weekend taking 56 illegal guns off city streets between Friday and noon today. 22 people have been arrested on illegal gun possession charges during the same time period. #OurCityOurSafety pic.twitter.com/bIQgDqwpc5
— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 16, 2019
Guglielmi also posted that 30 people arrested last weekend for felony weapons charges had already been released on bond.
Of the 53 felony weapons arrests from last weekend for charges including Agg Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Habitual Criminal, Agg Discharge & Unlawful Use of a Weapon – Felon Possession/Use of a Firearm. 30 people (or 57% of arrestees) have already been released on bond.
— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 16, 2019