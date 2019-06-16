  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have taken 56 illegal guns off the streets so far this weekend.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that 22 people were also arrested on illegal gun possession charges between Friday and noon Sunday.

Guglielmi also posted that 30 people arrested last weekend for felony weapons charges had already been released on bond.

 