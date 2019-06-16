  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s a foggy Father’s Day in Chicago.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. and the fog has left some areas with only a mile of visibility.

Along with the fog, CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran said scattered showers are possible, especially in the northern areas, throughout the morning.

A chance for a break in the clouds is expected for 1 p.m. and into the evening as conditions clear up. Sunday’s high temperature is 68 degrees with a low of 55 degrees in the evening.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature of 70 degrees and the temperature will rise to a high of 78 on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms are predicted for Wednesday and Thursday.