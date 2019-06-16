



Chicago welcomed the royal family of Serbia to town.

Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine celebrated the 25th anniversary of Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago Saturday night at the Union League Club. The charitable group helps those in need in Serbia. For more than two decades, they’ve organized hospital equipment donations, provided aid for children in orphanages and gone to remote areas of the country to provide mammograms.

“I’m so grateful for the board of directors of Lifeline and the support they’ve had from the people,” Crown Princess Katherine said. “Everybody should feel the good deeds they’ve done and the lives they’ve saved.”

The royal couple also paid a visit to Oscar Mayer Magnet School in Lincoln Park during their stay. The visit was organized by student Katarina Frank and music teacher Melissa Hooker. The children sang a song in Serbian for the royal couple.

Crown Prince Alexander once worked in Chicago. The godson of Queen Elizabeth said the city has always had a special place in his heart and now, so do these children.

“They organized a Serbian event, which was extraordinary. There was even ‘Marširala Kralja Petra’, which was one of our great songs that were sung. The students received my wife with roses. They had a flag. They were so sweet,” he said.

“I feel that philanthropy and caring for people has to start when children are young. I had parents who taught me the joy of giving, not the joy of taking,” Crown Princess Katherine said.

Among the questions the children asked was “what does it feel like to be a princess?” Crown Princess Katherine told them it’s just a title. What matters most is what you have in your heart.

For more information on the royal family’s charity work, visit www.royal.rs.