CHICAGO (CBS) — There are those who strive for a beach body and then there is Zach LaVine, developing his body on a beach.

The Chicago Bulls star has created a sandlot to develop his strength and endurance in the off-season.

Watching his workout is exhausting. Dad is there to make it more fun.

LaVine told 670 The Score earlier this month that he aims to make the All-Star roster next season. Chicago is playing host the NBA showcase in February, 2020.

“I feel like last year, I had All-Star numbers, but you have to win,” LaVine told the station.

And the Bulls have a long road toward a winning season. 