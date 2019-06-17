CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson was released from Rush Medical Center Monday afternoon after being hospitalized Friday, according to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.
Johnson was treated for a small blood clot was found in his lung during a routine text, police said.
On Friday Guglielmi said that the superintendent would spend the night at Rush Medical Center for observation after the blood clot was discovered during a stress test done as Johnson approaches the two-year anniversary of his kidney transplant. Guglielmi said the other tests were normal and that the clot will be treated by medication and rest.
It’s been almost two years since the superintendent received a kidney transplant.
Johnson went to meet with command staff following his release from the hospital Monday.
“I’m glad that they caught it, but now I have work to do,” Johnson said at CPD headquarters.