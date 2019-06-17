CHICAGO (CBS) — Dry weather is expected in the Chicago area Monday, but a high pressure ridge is sending a light northeast wind, keeping temperature on the cool side.
Monday afternoon around 3 p.m., the temperature was only 57 degrees. The normal high for this time of year is 80.
Showers and storms will remain south of the Chicago area.
Tuesday will bring clouds later and showers at night and into Wednesday due to low pressure near Minnesota moving toward Chicago. Areas south of I-80 will have the greatest storm chance, and severe threats should stay well south.
Forecast:
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, fog toward daybreak and calm wind. Low 56
Tuesday: Morning fog, some p.m. sun before late day clouds increase. High 78. Mid 60s lakeside
Wednesday: Showers and storms. High 73 with falling afternoon temperatures
Thursday: Mixed skies. High 72
Friday: Partly cloudy, rain after dark. High 77
Saturday: Stormy at times. High 82
Sunday: Stormy at times. High 84