CHICAGO (CBS)– Rush hour is getting worse on the Eisenhower due to a long-term construction project.
Drivers were met with change on the inbound Eisenhower Monday morning. Construction lane changes caused stop and go traffic.
The lane reconfiguration in this construction slowed and IDOT’s Guy Tridgell said any change causes traffic headaches.
The tricky part is it’s always that first day that’s going to be different,” Tridgell said. “People are getting used to the new configuration and then we also have people out there doing work at that time. So, the rush hour out there this morning was a little more problematic than we are used to seeing.”
He said it is only the first day and he expects drivers will see some improvement.
“I think it’s terrible, I think the whole set up of it is horrible,” a driver said.
Monday’s reconfiguration took away a lane and put all traffic in three right lanes. It was made tougher because the changeover took longer than planned.
“It was initially planned for Saturday night, the weather did not cooperate,” Tridgell said. “We wanted to get this work done as quickly as we could.”
Every day, 400,000 vehicles move through every day, mixing traffic from the Kennedy the Ryan the Ike and Ida B Wells Drive.
The construction project won’t be done until 2022. IDOT’s suggestion for handling it boils down to three simple words, allow more time.