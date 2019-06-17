CHICAGO (CBS)– Police activity has been reported near the 25000 block of Fryer Street in the Village of Channahon after calls of shots fired on Monday.
The Channahon Police Department is asking residents to avoid the area for the next three hours.
The Will County Sheriff’s Department said Major Crimes Task Forces for Will and Grundy counties have been activated.
“There is no ongoing threat to the public related this incident,” Village of Channahon officials said in a tweet.
This is a developing story.