CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two male suspects after an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in the Village of Niles.
According to the Niles Police Department, the armed robbery took place at a 7-Eleven store located at 7450 W. Oakton St. on Sunday around 7:45 p.m.
Police said one man entered the store and attempted to distract the clerk by trying to buy cigarettes. The second man then entered the store and pointed a gun at the employee and demanded money from the register.
The offenders took money from the registered, forced the clerk to open the back door of the store and fled on foot.
According to police, one suspect was wearing sunglasses and a dark hooded sweatshirt. The second suspect was wearing a black Nike baseball hat, dark colored jacket, with his face covered by “some type of nylon material.”
Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the offenders.
Police said the men took approximately, $2,000, an unknown number of cigarettes and an unknown number of lottery tickets.
Anyone with information or surveillance video from the times between 7:30 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. on Sunday are asked to contact the Niles Police Department, Detective Bureau at 847-588-6570.