CHICAGO (CBS) — Check your cabinets if you plan on cooking some pasta for dinner tonight. Some Ragu pasta sauces are being recalled, because the jars might contain plastic fragments.
So far, there have not been any reports of injuries, and the voluntary recall was issued as a precaution.
Mount Prospect-based Mizkan America said the affected sauces include some batches of Old World Style Meat sauce, Old World Style Traditional sauce, and Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion sauce.
Customers should check for sauces with yellow cap codes and best used by codes below:
RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2
RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional
- Cap code: JUN0420YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2
RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat
- Cap code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2
The sauces affected were produced between June 4 and June 8. The company believes most of those jars are still in its control, but some were shipped to stores. Retailers have been notified, and Mizkan is working with them to pull those jars from store shelves.
No other Ragu products are affected by the recall.