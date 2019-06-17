



Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White now says black market body part brokering will not happen again after a father and son duo has been charged in a federal case.

Families whose loved ones wanted to donate their bodies to science for medical research to help others instead learned their family members’ body parts were sold to the highest bidder.

RELATED: Some Families Who Say They Are Victims Of A Body Part Brokering Scheme Are Angry They May Not Be Part Of Case | Secretary Of State Jesse White Plans Legislation To Regulate Body Donation After Alleged Black Market Body Part Scheme | Father Duped In Alleged Black Market Body Part Brokering Scheme Wants Daughters Body Back | Woman Wants Legislation After Her Father’s Body Parts Were Sold In An Alleged Black Market Body Part Brokering Scheme

“He thought he was doing something genuinely good,” says Tracy Smolka. “And to go and find out that, no, that’s not really what happened? He would be disgusted.”

“I’m fairly stoic about these things, but it’s painful,” says John Butsch.

They trusted staff at the now shuttered Biological Resource Center of Illinois. The center’s owner and operator father and son duo is now facing federal charges for brokering diseased body parts.

“We don’t want body parts to be sold,” says White. “You should get punished for that.

What says the heartbreak shared by families statewide will not be in vain.

“We will put some legislation in place to make sure when you donate your loved ones’ body parts, that they are used for the right purpose,” he said. “The legislation that we are working on in Springfield, under the leadership of Rep. Brady, is a result of your investigation and your reporting of the infraction of individuals slinging body parts for financial gain.”

White says they’re working on the details now. Rep. Dan Brady say they’re in the process of meeting with stakeholders.

“How we can look at not only how to prevent it in Illinois but explore what other states have done in the way of regulation and safeguard the entire process,” he said.

They aim to introduce the bill by the next full legislative session.

“I’m going to make sure we shepherd this piece of legislation from its beginning to its conclusion,” White said.

In the early stages the bill will focus on regulation and transparency. According to White it could be introduced as early as the veto session in November, or at the very latest, the next legislative session in January.