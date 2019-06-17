CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed late Sunday night, after a shooting led to his car crashing and flipping onto its roof in the South Chicago neighborhood.
Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 11:20 p.m. near 79th and Luella, and found a black car had flipped onto its roof after hitting several parked cars. The 25-year-old man inside the car had been shot in the chest.
The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Neighbor Latasha McGee said she heard two gunshots, and then saw the car flipping.
“I jumped up and looked out the window, and as I looked out the window I saw this car literally flipping down my block, and it hit all those cars, and landed right at my car,” she said. “It was pretty scary.”
Police said investigators have not located any witnesses to the shooting that caused the crash.
No one was in custody Monday morning. Area South detectives were investigating.