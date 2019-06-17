CHICAGO (CBS) — Quick work by north suburban police officers led to charges against three men after a home in Niles was ransacked.
A homeowner called police shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, after discovering about $3,000 in jewelry, $700 in cash and a laptop missing. The family had been away for about four hours, police said.
The three were arrested after they were pulled over by police in Glenview about 30 minutes after the homeowner reported the burglary to Niles police.
An officer noticed several items in the car that ultimately matched those taken from the Niles home.
Aco Ivanov, 47, of Gurnee, and Duro Ivanov, 50, of Chicago, were charged with felony burglary and possession of burglary tools.
Ali Moro, 18, of Mundelein, was charged with possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor.
The burglary charge carries a sentence of four to 15 years in prison and a fine up to $25,000.
The misdemeanor possession charge carries a sentence of up to 364 days in jail and a $2,500 fine.