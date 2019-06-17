Menu
Family Remembers 15-Year-Old Shot And Killed In West Englewood
Police say Austin Rogers was on West 68th Street Saturday night when he was shot in the back.
2 hours ago
CBS 2 Weather Watch 10 P.M. 6-16-19
CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran has the forecast.
2 hours ago
Student And Tutor Maintain Their Relationship From Third Grade Through High School Graduation
It is a bond measured in years and inches. He was once a baby-faced third grader, who now towers over his friend and mentor.
Aqua Illinois Issues Water Advisory For South Suburbs
The utility company left voicemails for customers Friday evening, alerting them of lead in the water supply.
16-Year-Old Girl Accidentally Shot In Morgan Park
A 16-year-old girl was shot in the Morgan Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon, police said.
Families And Supporters Celebrate Father's Day Mass For Fallen Chicago Police Officers
Families and supporters of Chicago police officers came out to the lakefront this Father's Day for a special mass.
Chicago Weather: A Foggy Father's Day
It's a foggy Father's Day in Chicago.
Chicago Weather: Saturday Showers, Thunderstorms
Scattered rain and thunderstorms are predicted Saturday into Sunday morning.
Lakefront Trail Closed Between Fullerton, Ohio Due To Dangerous Waves
The Chicago Park District has closed the lakefront trail between Fullerton and Ohio due to high winds and waves.
Dodgers Edge Cubs 3-2 With Late-Game Heroics
Russell Martin singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, Alex Verdugo made a game-saving catch for the game's final out and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2 Sunday night.
Paxton Effective As Yanks Gain Series Split With 10-3 Rout
The New York Yankees cruised past the Chicago White Sox 10-3 on Sunday.
Rizzo's 2-Run Homer In 9th Lifts Cubs Over Dodgers 2-1
Anthony Rizzo hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth, lifting the Chicago Cubs to a 2-1 victory over the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.
Yankees Beat White Sox 8-4
The New York Yankees stayed perfect when they use an opener, cooling off the Chicago White Sox with an 8-4 win Saturday night.
New Mexico Football Stadium May Be Named For Brian Urlacher
A southeastern New Mexico school district is looking into a proposal to rename its high school football stadium after retired Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher.
Dodgers Beat Cubs 5-3
The Cubs fell to 7-6 against left-handed starters and have dropped nine of 11 road games.
Celebrate Father's Day With The Honeycomb Project
Father's Day is the perfect opportunity to spend time with loved ones, and one way to do that is by giving back.
Celebrate National Martini Day In Chicago
Wednesday is National Martini Day so now's the perfect time to learn how to make classic cocktails with a summer twist.
Italian Cuisine And More: What's Trending On Chicago's Food Scene?
Want the inside word on Chicago's buzziest local spots?
Get To Know The 3 Newest Businesses To Debut In Chicago
From a new pizza spot to an organic nail salon, read on for a list of the newest businesses to land recently.
Chicago Theater Events This Week
There's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Chicago this week, from Cirque du Soleil to a comedic magic show.
4 Ways To Make The Most Of Your Week In Chicago
From a youth entrepreneurship competition to a presentation on European river cruises, there's plenty to enjoy in Chicago this week.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Final Four Guide: Best Breweries To Visit While You're In Minneapolis
Beer-lovers visiting Minneapolis for the Final Four won’t have to go far to find Minnesota’s most beloved beers. Walk in any direction out of U.S. Bank Stadium and you’ll probably find a bar or restaurant serving craft beers from the Twin Cities, the North Shore and other parts of “The Land of 10,000 Beers." But for hop heads seeking a more direct experience of the state’s brewing culture, there are a few places that need to be on your radar, because they’re well worth the Lyft ride.
June 17, 2019 at 12:01 am