CHICAGO (CBS) — Awww, there are some new arrivals to celebrate at Brookfield Zoo.

Extensive observation of the human condition has shown, baby animals can put a smile on your face.

Dwarf Mongoose pups recently born at Brookfield Zoo. (Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

First, we have five dwarf mongoose pups, which were born May 20 at Habitat Africa. Experts do not yet know which ones are boys or girls, but they have been observed playing, napping and nursing from Aurora, their mommy.

Dwarf mongoose pups at Brookfield Zoo. (Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

Zoo officials say, the dwarf mongoose is a small carnivore that is native to Africa found from Angola to Ethiopia and eastern South Africa. They tend to move from den to den searching for food, which is primarily insects.

But wait, there’s more!

Two of the seven peafowl chicks born at Brookfield Zoo. (Credit: Broofield Zoo)

Seven common peafowl chicks hatched recently. They can be seen roaming the zoo grounds, primarily on the south side. Peafowl are members of the pheasant family.

Some of the peafowl chicks, with their mom, Gouda. (Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

The common peafowl is found in India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. It is a protected species in India, where it is the national bird.