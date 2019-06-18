CHICAGO (CBS) — Awww, there are some new arrivals to celebrate at Brookfield Zoo.
Extensive observation of the human condition has shown, baby animals can put a smile on your face.
First, we have five dwarf mongoose pups, which were born May 20 at Habitat Africa. Experts do not yet know which ones are boys or girls, but they have been observed playing, napping and nursing from Aurora, their mommy.
Zoo officials say, the dwarf mongoose is a small carnivore that is native to Africa found from Angola to Ethiopia and eastern South Africa. They tend to move from den to den searching for food, which is primarily insects.
But wait, there’s more!
Seven common peafowl chicks hatched recently. They can be seen roaming the zoo grounds, primarily on the south side. Peafowl are members of the pheasant family.
The common peafowl is found in India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. It is a protected species in India, where it is the national bird.