CHICAGO (CBS) — Scared drivers and drivers with damaged cars are blaming the construction of a major Elmhurst road with no warning.

There are a few bumps in Roosevelt Road, but one of the big ones comes with no heads up.

“When you’re coming off the expressway to get on Roosevelt Road to go westbound there’s a huge bump,” said Elmhurst resident Jim Goulding.

“When you’re traveling at 55 miles per hour down Roosevelt Road and you come across a bump like that? I did get a blow out on my tire a couple weeks ago because of it,” said Maria.

And some are concerned for the drivers who aren’t acquainted with it yet. There are signs warning about other dips in the road, but there’s no sign at this particular spot.

“The danger is not only bottoming out and ruining your car, but the people behind you aren’t prepared to stop. And that’s really what scares me,” said Goulding. “I finally put on my flashers today, and the person behind me got the message. IF there are only two or three cars there, it’s really bad. If there’s 10, not a problem because we all stop.”

CBS 2 took their concerns to the Illinois Department of Transportation, asking about the lack of warnings and the plans for fixes. A spokesperson said there should be a sign there and, “We are at a stage in the project at that location in which the pavement is uneven due to the transition to the old surface to the new one. We anticipate the work will be done by the end of this week.”

“We pay enough money in taxes,” said Maria. “This just needs to be rectified.”

According to IDOT, paving on the stretch of road is planned for Tuesday night and should be totally finished by the end of the week, weather permitting.