CHICAGO (CBS) — A 29-year-old man has been convicted of federal charges, for shooting an ATF agent in an ambush attack in the Back of the Yards neighborhood last year.
A federal jury found Ernesto Godinez guilty of assault of a federal officer and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Godinez, a purported gang member, had been charged with shooting an undercover ATF agent on May 4, 2018 near 43rd and Hermitage. Police said Godinez ambushed the agent, who was trying to place a tracker on his car during a joint mission by Chicago Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Authorities said Godinez came out shooting when he spotted the agent placing the tracker on his car.
Federal prosecutors said surveillance cameras captured Godinez leaving his house at 43rd and Wood moments before the shooting, then walking down an alley toward 44th and Hermitage just before the shooting, and running back through the alley to his house moments after the attack.
The wounded agent was released from the hospital five days after the shooting.
Godinez faces up to 20 years in prison for the assault conviction, and a minimum of 10 additional years for the firearm conviction. His sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 19.