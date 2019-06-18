CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of murdered pregnant teen Marlen Ochoa is denouncing the result of an investigation clearing Advocate Christ Medical Center of any wrongdoing.
The Illinois Department of Public Health released its findings last week.
Tuesday family and friends gathered outside IDPH’s offices, upset with what they call a one-sided investigation.
Ochoa was murdered and her baby cut from her womb in April.
Her baby Yovanni suffered brain damage and died at the hospital last week after being brought in by the woman suspected of killing Ochoa.