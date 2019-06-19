CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in northwest suburban Carpetnersville shot a man who allegedly opened fire on officers in a residential area Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Officers responded to a call about a man with a gun around 4:35 p.m. near Berkshire Circle and Wakefield Drive, police said.
When two officers arrived, they spotted a man with a gun. Police said he ignored orders to drop the weapon, and started shooting at the officers, who returned fire, hitting him once.
“It was a little shocking,” witness Jenny Soto said. “The police screaming to someone, saying, ‘Get down, get down.’”
Police said the gunman was arrested and taken to the hospital for a “non-lethal injury.”
The officers also were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Several parked cars and one home also were damaged by bullets in the shooting.
The Kane County Major Crime Task Force was investigating the shooting.