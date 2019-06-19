CHICAGO (CBS) — A 60-year-old man has been charged with trying to cover up the death of a friend who overdosed in January, by stuffing his body in a garbage can in the Englewood neighborhood.
Charles Davis has been charged with one felony count of concealment of death/moving a body, and is being held at the Cook County Jail on $5,000 bond, according to police and jail records.
Sources told CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot that Davis was caught on surveillance video as he took a snow-covered garbage can into his apartment building near 65th and Yale around 11 p.m. on Jan. 23. He then got into an elevator and, about half an hour later, Davis left the building, pulling the garbage can, and wearing a different coat.
According to sources, the coat belonged to William Cobb, who had overdosed. Davis allegedly put on Cobb’s coat after putting his body in the garbage can.
Police said Cobb’s body was found five days later behind the apartment building.
Sources said Cobb once lived in the same building as Davis, and the two were friends, but Cobb was no longer living there at the time of his death.
About eight hours before hiding Cobb’s body, Davis allegedly called police. It’s unknown what he told officers, but sources said he pretended to be another tenant in the building, and had officers knock on his apartment door, apparently to search for Cobb.
Sources said Davis went out of state after hiding Cobb’s body, and was arrested last week near 68th and Ashland, an area he is known to frequent.
Davis was due back in court on July 3, according to Cook County Jail records.