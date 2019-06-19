  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain will be moving into the area on Wednesday, with the showers becoming more widespread in the late afternoon.

The first wave of showers could arrive mid morning, CBS 2’s Megan Glaros reports.

There is no risk for severe weather, but areas south of Chicago could experience more severe storms.

Temperatures will reach the high 60s and dip into the 50s overnight.

Chicago will experience a warming trend by the weekend with highs in the 80s, with more humid conditions and possible storms.