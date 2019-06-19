Chicago police investigate after shots were fired during a robbery attempt near 107th Place and Morgan Street. (Credit: CBS)
CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago police officer tried to break up a robbery attempt in the Morgan Park neighborhood Wednesday morning, and traded shots with the robbers.
Police said a woman was getting into her car near 107th Place and Morgan Street shortly after 8 a.m., when a white SUV pulled up, and someone inside said “give us whatever you have.”
The woman ran back into her house for help.
Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said an off-duty officer intervened in the robbery. The robber fired shots at the officer, who returned fire. No one was injured.
Sources said the woman who the assailants tried to rob is the wife of a police officer.
Further information was not immediately available.