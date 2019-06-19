CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect who allegedly shot three people on a CTA bus Monday evening in Chatham, near 77th and State.
Police say around 6:17 p.m., the suspect exited the bus and then pulled out a handgun, firing into the rear window of the bus.
An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in his stomach, arm and chest, and an 18-year-old woman was shot once under her arm, both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
A 59-year-old man was also shot and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital with a graze wound to the left side.
If you recognize the suspect or have information on the shooting, police want you to call Area South Detectives at (312) 747-8271.