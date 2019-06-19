CHICAGO (CBS)– After a nine-month break, the McHenry County VFW Queen of Hearts raffle is back, but nobody picked up the big prize in Tuesday night’s drawing.
The multi-million dollar raffle raises big bucks for veterans. The Queen of Hearts in McHenry became a phenomenon last year with thousands converging in the small town located in the northwest suburbs.
The jackpot now rolls over for another week. Somebody did pick up a $5,000 prize last night.
Last year, an Arlington Heights woman walked away with $4 million.
New rules are in place, and this round of the game is worth $3.4 million. Half of money goes to the raffle winner the other half goes back to the VFW.
To play, you have to show up to buy $5 dollar raffle tickets.
The new game uses 22 cards, hidden in numbered envelopes and displayed on a board. Players then pick a number and write their name on the tickets.
During the weekly drawing, if the queen of hearts is picked, the jackpot is won. If the queen of hearts is not drawn, it rolls over.
This time the other cards win big.
“There’s a guaranteed winner of a large dollar amount every time now, a minimum of $5,000 up to $30,000, depending on which card you pick,” said Dwayne Lungren.