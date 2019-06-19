CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old is facing charges after allegedly trying to steal a Cook County Sheriff’s deputy’s car Monday night. The on-duty deputy shot the teen during the incident, Chicago police say.
The 16-year-old is charged with one felony count of receive/possess/sell stolen vehicle and one felony count of burglary, according to the Chicago Police Department.
The teen allegedly tried to steal the deputy’s personal car while the deputy was stopped a car was in the Little Village neighborhood around 8:40 p.m. on his lunch break.
After the deputy pulled up to the vacuums and stepped away from his Chevy Corvette, a 16-year-old male jumped in the driver’s seat, trying to carjack the deputy, who pulled out a gun and shot the teen in the left shoulder, authorities said.
Police said the only weapon recovered at the scene belonged to the deputy. The teen was not armed.
Witnesses said the deputy shouted he was a police officer before the shooting, but it’s unclear if he was in uniform. Witnesses also reported hearing multiple shots.
The teen is expected in juvenile court Thursday.