CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) spoke for the first time to CBS 2 just a day after her ward office was raided by federal agents Wednesday.
“I really have done nothing wrong,” Austin told CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov. “I’m going to try to get back to what people elected me for. I was a little rattled yesterday after doing the press conference. That’s about all I can say.”
She was speaking about her appearance at a news conference Wednesday morning shortly before the raid began. She has been virtually out of sight since, even canceling a regularly scheduled town hall meeting at the last hour.
More than a dozen residents showed up unaware the meeting had been canceled.
Some said she needed to make a comment, but political loyalties can be fierce, and one of Austin’s supporters came to her defense when another criticized her silence and time in office.
Not ducking controversy is something Austin preached herself seven years ago when former alderman Sandi Jackson was dodging questions about a federal investigation involving her husband, then congressman Jesse Jackson Jr.
Now Austin says she is going to talk to her constituents when she goes back to work Friday.