CHICAGO (CBS) — As they hope to build off a 12-4 season and make a push for the Super Bowl, the Chicago Bears have released their upcoming training camp schedule, where fans will be able to watch some practices free of charge.
The Bears return to Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais for the 18th straight season beginning Thursday, July 25th. Similar to last year, training camp practices require a free ticket for entry. All tickets are free and accessible by signing up in advance at chicagobears.com/camp. All practice dates and times are subject to change without notice.
BEARS PRACTICES OPEN TO PUBLIC:
- Saturday, July 27 8:15AM CT
- Sunday, July 28 8:15AM CT
- Monday, July 29 8:15AM CT
- Thursday, August 1 8:15AM CT
- Friday, August 2 8:15AM CT
- Saturday, August 3 7PM CT at Soldier Field (Meijer Bears Family Fest)
- Monday, August 5 8:15AM CT (Military Appreciation Day)
- Tuesday, August 6 8:15AM CT (First Responders Day)
- Saturday, August 10 8:15AM CT (Blue & Orange Day)
Training camp will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon during open practices.
Giveaways will be provided at gates for the first 1,000 fans or while supplies last; items include arm sleeves, eye black, headbands, jersey can coolers, mini fans, magnet schedules, stadium seat cushions and umbrella hats.
For more information, please visit chicagobears.com/camp.
The Bears will also hold a “Return to Decatur” event in Decatur, Ill., on July 20-21 to celebrate the team’s heritage as part of the centennial season. The Bears started as the Decatur Staleys in 1919, before moving to Chicago in 1921, and changing their name to the Bears in 1922.