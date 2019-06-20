By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Friday is the first day of summer, and the weather will be dry. But a weak disturbance over Iowa heading toward the Chicago area will keep clouds and spotty drizzle around for Thursday evening.

The first day of summer will be dry, but temperatures will struggle a bit. The average high for the first day of summer is 81, but a light lake breeze will keep temperatures on the cooler side. Temperatures will reach about 75 degrees elsewhere.

Rain chances will increase after dark Friday but especially into Saturday morning.

Gusty storms will pass through from time to time this weekend, and there is potential for some storms to be strong or severe.

Forecast:

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 53

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 75, cooler lakeside

Friday night: Rain after dark. Low 60

Saturday: Scattered storms. High 79

Sunday: Scatter storms. High 85

