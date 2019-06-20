CHICAGO (CBS) — Elgin police are investigating a series of robberies after victims arranged to meet with a female for a date through an app.
In the past week, four people set up dates through the MeetMe app and were robbed, according to police. Two of these occurred Wednesday night. One person was forcibly taken to cash stations to withdraw funds from his account.
No serious injuries were reported in these incidents.
Police are searching for video of the offenders and will release video once it’s obtained.
Authorities ask those with information to call 847-289-2600 or text 847411 with “ElginPD” and the tip.