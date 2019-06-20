



— An elderly man is missing after wandering off from his nursing home, and family members are blaming staff there for his disappearance.

Charles Frazier was last seen in the South Shore neighborhood. Flyers have been placed on the doors and windows of several business in the community–just feet away from the nursing home that was responsible for his care.

“It’s a nightmare,” said Barbara Tate, describing what her family is going through after her younger brother went missing. She says he suffers from dementia.

“You want to take care of him and not put him in these types of facilities,” Tate said.

The family tells says Frazier, who is 70 years old, went missing on Tuesday at around 7 p.m. from the Villa at Windsor Park Nursing and Rehab Center. The staff informed them of his disappearance hours later 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

“The director of nursing said we don’t know what happened. He left and didn’t alarm. We don’t know why,” said Frazier’s niece, Tanisha Tate.

The family says Frazier was wearing an ankle bracelet that alerts staff if patients leave the facility.

Tanisha Tate, said the center informed the family that he took off his monitoring bracelet.

“But, if he did, where is the bracelet? It’s nowhere to be found,” Tanisha Tate said. “I want those responsible, to be held accountable. It’s gross negligence.”

CBS 2 found that Villa at Windsor Park received an overall “above average” rating and four out of five stars from Medicare. Yet, they received two out of five stars for “staffing rating.”

“They did a pretty good job but just dropped the ball on him leaving,” said Barbara Tate. “They need to do a better job.”

In an email, the media relations department from the senior center said they notified police of Mr. Frazier’s absence and are cooperating in all efforts to locate him.