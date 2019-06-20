



A man who police are questioning in connection with the fatal shooting of an alleged shoplifter at a Walgreen’s has been arrested before for impersonating a police officer and shoplifting.

According to that police report, the man was arrested on July 20, 2018 for assault and impersonating an officer at a White Castle on the South Side. CBS 2 is not naming him because he has not been charged in the Walgreen’s case.

Police said he got into a confrontation with a woman and told her, “I’m a police officer meet me outside see what’s gonna happen.”

He also said, “I will f****** kill you bitch.” Two witnesses corroborated account. The victim said she knew the man as a security guard at Catholic Charities on 79th Street.

The address he listed on his bond conditions form is Monterrey Security, 2232 S. Blue Island Ave in Chicago.

That case was eventually dropped but could be reinstated if he’s charged in the Walgreen’s shooting.

Ironically, the man was himself charged with shoplifting in 2002

Sources say the man shot and killed a suspected shoplifter inside a Walgreens in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood last week.

Sources tell CBS 2 the store clerk spotted Sircie Varnado shoplifting, and instead of calling 911 called a friend. The friend allegedly showed up with a gun, falsely identified himself as an officer, then words turned into fists.

He ultimately pulled the trigger, killing Varnado, a 56-year-old mother of five.

“She didn’t deserve to be executed like that. He could have just held her for the police. He didn’t have to shoot her in her face. She didn’t have no weapon,” said Varnado’s sister April Reed.