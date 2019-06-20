CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help finding a missing teen last seen in the Old Town neighborhood.
Jewelya Daugherty, 17, was last seen in the 1400 block of North Sedgwick.
She was wearing a burgundy zip up hooded sweatshirt, a short sleeved black shirt with white designed, black shorts and white high top Air Force 1 shoes.
Jewelya is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 139 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to call Chicago Police Area Central detectives at (312)747-8380.