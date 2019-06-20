



— A veteran Chicago police lieutenant was investigated after reports that he espoused anti-Muslim and anti-transgender views on social media.

Chicago police officials confirmed Lt. Richard Moravec, 53, was the subject of an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA). Moravec was part of an report by Reveal that found widespread instances of police officers nationwide engaging with hate groups on Facebook.

In a statement, COPA said it launched its investigation on Dec. 3, 2018 and determined that there was “insufficient evidence available to support a violation of department policy.” It was not immediately clear if Reveal’s reporting, which was published this month, would have any impact on COPA’s findings.

Moravec, according to the Citizens Police Data Project, has 70 civilian complaints against him, among the highest 1 percent of officers in their database. Only one of those complaints was sustained. He has been with CPD for 25 years and makes a base salary of $127,692.

According to Reveal, Moravec was a member of a closed Facebook group called “Any islamist insults infidels, I will put him under my feet.” Reveal reported the group disappeared before it could search for Moravec’s activity on the site.

Reveal did find a public post on Moravec’s Facebook page that showed a meme, depicting a black and white image of a young girl with the caption: “Please! Don’t confuse me. I’m a girl. Don’t teach me to question if I’m a boy, transexual, transgendered, intersexed or two-spirited.”

In an email, a Chicago Police Department said: “The allegation is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. Please contact COPA for any further information regarding the investigation or incident.”

The Citizens Police Data Project found that the one sustained complaint against Moravec resulted in a five-day suspension in 1995 for conduct unbecoming of a police officer while he was off duty.