CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s the first summer weekend in Chicago, and it’s packed with concerts and festivals, drawing hundreds of thousands to the city.

All that fun means a lot of extra manpower to keep everyone safe.

There are events at Navy Pier all weekend and 80,000 people at neighboring concerts.

This is just the start of one of those summer weekends that has Chicago emergency readiness put to the test.

The festival in union park just one of dozens around the city this weekend and two of the biggest events are right next to each other on the lakefront.

“Big crowd here and with The Rolling Stones too,” Cory LaFlair said.

The Rolling Stones performing at a packed Soldier Field and Lake Shake, the mega country musical festival at Northerly Island cause a proximity problem for police.

“This weekend has been circled on the calendar for quite some time,” Rich Guidice of OEMC said.

At the city’s emergency management headquarters, staff is monitoring cameras and reports from all over the city.

Taking lessons learned from some out of control crowds in the past.

Officials said they’ve done all they can preparing to handle anything this weekend, from traffic tie-ups to terrorism scares.

“Any time large crowds there is potential,” Guidice said.

Emergency management has extra command posts along the lakefront, working in coordination with Chicago police on extra mounted, bike and foot patrols.

All things people in those huge crowds say they are glad to see.

“Lot of extra police, puts me at ease,” Olivia Romano said.

The city has issued nearly 80 special event permits this weekend, pride fest included.

This weekend, 900,000 people are expected to use public transport alone.