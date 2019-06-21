  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00PM
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:baseball, Chicago Cubs, Javy Baez, Starbucks


CHICAGO (CBS) — Cubs shortstop Javy Baez dropped into Starbucks–in his game uniform–before Friday’s game against the New York Mets.

He recorded himself on Instagram picking up an iced beverage, greeting a few excited fans along the way and stopping to take a selfie.

“You guys are playing great ball,” one fan told Baez, who had a pretty great game on Thursday with a triple and home run in the Cubs’ 7-4 victory.

Another fan was happy the weather is finally turning warmer.

“Yeah, it is, finally, summertime!” Baez said