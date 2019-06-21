CHICAGO (CBS) — Cubs shortstop Javy Baez dropped into Starbucks–in his game uniform–before Friday’s game against the New York Mets.
He recorded himself on Instagram picking up an iced beverage, greeting a few excited fans along the way and stopping to take a selfie.
“You guys are playing great ball,” one fan told Baez, who had a pretty great game on Thursday with a triple and home run in the Cubs’ 7-4 victory.
Another fan was happy the weather is finally turning warmer.
“Yeah, it is, finally, summertime!” Baez said