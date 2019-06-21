Hungry for something new?
If you love to eat and drink, the weekend ahead offers a great chance to explore the world of Chicago food and beverage. From a rosé party to a taco eating contest, here’s what to do on the local food scene.
Chicago Rosé Day – A River North Rosé Party
From the event description:
What could be better than sipping on sweet rosé at some of River North’s best bars and restaurants on a beautiful summer day? Come out to enjoy the splendor of “Summertime Chi” as we eat, drink, play and dance the day away!
When: Saturday, June 22, 1-7 p.m.
Where: 155 W. Kinzie St.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
2nd Annual Zombie Taco Eating Contest
From the event description:
RSVP to eat or to spectate, because this is definitely something to see. Hosted by YouTube channel Number Six With Cheese’s Corey Wagner and comedian Zako Ryan, Zombie Taco’s second annual taco eating contest puts Chicago to the test of spending seven minutes in chicken taco heaven to win free tacos for a year. Contest participants also receive a free cocktail when the time is up!
When: Saturday, June 22, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Zombie Taco, Moxy Chicago Downtown, 530 N. LaSalle Drive
Admission: Free (Complimentary RSVP); $10 (Taco Eating Contest Participant)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Ice Cream Social’s Backyard BBQ
From the event description:
Ice Cream Social is back at it again with its first ever Backyard BBQ! Kick off “Summertime Chi” with the home team!
When: Saturday, June 22, 5-8 p.m.
Where: 710 W. 14th St.
Admission: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
