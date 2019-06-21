



“I’m afraid thinking of Sunday….” is the thought one woman had after hearing about potential ICE raids in her neighborhood.

This woman says she’s an undocumented immigrant from Mexico and prefers to conceal her identity.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Friday that she has directed the police department to terminate ICE’s access to CPD’s database related to federal immigration enforcement activities. She said police will not cooperate with ICE. President Trump announced the raids ahead of his 2020 re-election launch Tuesday in Orlando.

She’s lived in Chicago for 24 years with her children and is now worried about the possible ICE raids in her neighborhood.

But, she told her family they will not be intimidated.

“This is your country and this the best country for you,” she said. “We need to stay here and fight.”

Alderman, Carlos Ramirez and Alderwoman Rossana Rodriguez distributed “know your rights flyers” outside a CTA station Friday to inform them about the possible immigration raids that will start on Sunday in major cities like Chicago.

“We are here as Albany park neighborhood, Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, 35th Ward. “Representatives of immigrant community to condemn Donald Trumps promise of immigration raids in communities like our own.”

Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia also denounced Presidents Trumps promise to deport millions of undocumented immigrants and says it’s nothing but politics.

“For the president to say of for ICE to say that they are going after these individuals and this is representative of the larger immigrant community is a distortion. This is mostly about politics,” Jesus Garcia said.

However, president trump supporters say liberals are injecting fear in the community.

“You have little kids that are scared to go to work,” Val Ojeda of the Trump Coalition said. “It’s a surreal campaign.”