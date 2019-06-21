



A Cook County judge has ruled a special prosecutor should be appointed to investigate the Jussie Smollett case, saying Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx had no authority to hand it off to her top deputy after announcing she recused herself.

RELATED: Catch Up On CBS 2’s Coverage Of The Smollett Case

A special prosecutor would be allowed to bring new charges against the “Empire” actor if there are “reasonable grounds” to do so, Judge Michael Toomin ruled.

RELATED: More Than 2,000 Pages Released In Jussie Smollett Case File, Making All Documents Public | Jussie Smollett 911 Calls On Night Of Alleged Attack: ‘They Put Noose Around His Neck … That’s Really F—ed Up’

Toomin said Foxx’s contact with a relative of Smollett’s before he was charged did not rise to the level of a conflict of interest. He said she had no authority to appoint her top deputy, First Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Magats, to oversee the case after announcing she was recusing herself. He said Foxx effectively appointed Magats to a “fictitious” office to serve in her stead.

Judge says Kim Foxx did not have the authority to choose Joseph Magats as her replacement. “What causes concerns is that she appointed him to an entity that had and has no legal existence. There is no office of acting state’s attorney.” @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/T1LffYcRxY — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) June 21, 2019

“What causes concerns is that she appointed him to an entity that had and has no legal existence. There is no office of acting state’s attorney,” he said.

“Here, the ship of the State ventured from its protected harbor without the guiding hand of its captain. There was no master on the bridge to guide the ship as it floundered through unchartered waters,” Toomin wrote in his ruling.

As a result, Toomin said there effectively was no state’s attorney when Smollett was arrested, charged, indicted, arraigned, and finally when charges later were dropped. So all of those decisions were invalid.

“The unprecedented irregularities identified in this case warrants the appointment of independent counsel to restore the public’s confidence in the integrity of our criminal justice system,” he wrote.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said police would “fully cooperate” with the special prosecutor’s investigation.

We stand firmly behind the work of detectives in investigating the fabricated incident reported by Jussie Smollett & #ChicagoPolice will fully cooperate with the court appointed special prosecutor. pic.twitter.com/bCDF0NYfzP — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 21, 2019

RELATED: Documents Reveal Police Believed Jussie Smollett Deal Would Include Admission Of Guilt | Jussie Smollett To Face Lawsuit Demanding He Pay Chicago $130,000 For Alleged Hoax

Retired appellate court judge Sheila O’Brien, who had requested a special prosecutor in the case, called Toomin’s ruling “a good day for justice.”

Retired Judge Sheila O’Brien, who brought the motion, “It’s a good day for justice.” @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/7w7hmBD6hv — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) June 21, 2019

The special prosecutor not only will investigate Foxx’s handling of the case, but the allegations against Smollett.

“If reasonable ground exist to further prosecute Smollett, in the interest of justice the special prosecutor may take such action as may be appropriate to effectuate that result,” Toomin wrote. “In the event the investigation establishes reasonable grounds to believe that any other criminal offense was committed in the course of the Smollett matter, the special prosecutor may commence the prosecution of any crime as may be suspected.”

The judge said he will first ask the Illinois Attorney General’s office and the state’s appellate prosecutor’s office to handle the case, then reach out to other county state’s attorneys for volunteers. It’s unclear how long that process will take.

Judge Toomin on approval of special prosecutor. “If reasonable grounds exist to further prosecute Smollett, in the interest of justice the Special Prosecutor may take such action as may be appropriate to effectuate that result.”@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/RTpVVf72vt — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) June 21, 2019

Smollett had been accused of paying brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo $3,500 to stage a homophobic and racist attack on him on Jan. 29. The brothers’ attorneys have acknowledged they took part in a hoax, but said they have apologized for it, and only did so because Smollett paid them.

RELATED: Osundairo Brothers Sue Jussie Smollett’s Attorneys, Mark Geragos And Tina Glandian, For Defamation | Kim Foxx’s Office Says Her Life Has Been Threatened In Wake Of Jussie Smollett Case Being Dropped

Police said the two brothers wore gloves during the staged attack, and did punch Smollett, but the scratches and bruises on Smollett’s face most likely were self-inflicted.

Police at the time said the attack was a publicity stunt because the actor was upset about his pay on the show.

Smollett has denied all the allegations.

Foxx previously said she recused herself from the case after having conversations with one of Smollett’s relatives before he was charged with disorderly conduct.

After Magats took over the case, and prosecutors ended up dropping all charges a month after Smollett was arrested, after the “Empire” actor performed 16 hours of community service, and agreed to forfeit his $10,000 bail, but did not admit guilt.

Hundreds of emails and text messages later released by Foxx’s office showed two weeks before the charges were dropped, Foxx texted her staff, dismissing him as a “washed-up celeb who lied to cops,” and telling them he was being charged too harshly.

Critics have said, had Foxx truly recused herself of the case, it would have been handed over to a state’s attorney from a different county.