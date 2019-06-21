  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is dead after an early morning rollover crash on I-55 near Weber Road, in southwest suburban Bolingbrook.

Illinois State Police say around 1:55 a.m. a driver collided with a state trooper parked in a construction zone and rolled over.

The driver of the car died on the scene according to state police, the trooper suffered minor injuries.

All southbound lanes on I-55 are currently shutdown, and cars are being forced to exit at Weber Road, as state police investigate the crash.

A gapers delay is causing a traffic backup in the I-55 northbound lanes.

Drivers should try to seek alternate routes.