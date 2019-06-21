CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is dead after an early morning rollover crash on I-55 near Weber Road, in southwest suburban Bolingbrook.
Illinois State Police say around 1:55 a.m. a driver collided with a state trooper parked in a construction zone and rolled over.
The driver of the car died on the scene according to state police, the trooper suffered minor injuries.
All southbound lanes on I-55 are currently shutdown, and cars are being forced to exit at Weber Road, as state police investigate the crash.
A gapers delay is causing a traffic backup in the I-55 northbound lanes.
Drivers should try to seek alternate routes.