CHICAGO (CBS) — Juno is this Friday’s PAWS Pet of The Week. This adorable little guy is a 3-month-old boxer/mastiff mix.
Juno loves belly rubs, and just wants to cuddle and hang out, and is looking for his forever home.
He’ll be available for adoption today, along with other lovable dogs and cats, starting at noon at the PAWS Chicago adoption center at 1997 N. Clybourn Av. in Lincoln Park.
Head to PAWSChicago.org or call 773-935-PAWS for more information on adopting any of the adorable dogs and cats.