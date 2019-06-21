CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were shot early Friday morning in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood, near 63rd & King Drive.
Police say just after 3:00 a.m., two women were inside an apartment, when the shooter came up a rear alley staircase and started firing into an open back door.
A 22 year-old woman who is seven months pregnant was shot in the upper body, arm, and leg. She was taken by paramedics to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.
A 29 year-old woman was also shot in the leg, she was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.
Police found a 20 year-old man outside in front of the building with a gunshot wound to the foot. He also went to University of Chicago in stable condition.
A 26 year-old man was found by police in a nearby hallway with a gunshot wound to the arm. He self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital in stable condition.
Police say at this point they don’t know any of the circumstances surrounding the shooting and no arrests have been made.
There are currently no witnesses, and they’ve been unable to speak with the victims due to their conditions.