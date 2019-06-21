CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are warning Gresham residents after a string of aggravated carjackings.
According to police, the armed vehicle thefts have taken place in the following locations:
- 7700 Block of South Aberdeen St., June 9, 2019
- 700 Block of West 79th St., June 11, 2019
- 7500 Block of South Morgan St., June 16, 2019
In the incidents, police said the victims were in their cars when they were approached on foot by unknown offenders. The offenders produced handguns and demanded the victims get out of the vehicle.
In one of the incidents, a victim reported a dark colored Jeep have been involved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 312-747-8273.