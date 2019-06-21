CHICAGO (CBS) — A second man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting of security guard Thurmond Bailey at Sound Bar nightclub in the River North neighborhood in March.

Jon Poole, 34, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to Chicago police. He was arrested Thursday in Georgia, after witnesses identified him as one of the people involved in a fight that led to the shooting which killed Bailey.

Another man, 37-year-old Armond Williams, was charged with two counts of murder in the case in late March.

Bailey, 28, was working security at Sound Bar on March 8, when up to 15 people began fighting on the sidewalk at the mouth of the alley outside the nightclub shortly after midnight. Prosecutors have said Bailey pulled out his gun when people in the group began fighting with Sound Bar security guards.

After seeing Bailey pull out his gun, Williams pulled out his own gun and started shooting, according to prosecutors.

Bailey was shot and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Another man also was wounded in the shooting.

Police did not say what role Poole played in the shooting.

Bailey, a graduate of Norfolk State University, a historically black university in Virginia, one day wanted to own his own security company.

Bailey’s mother said he was “the epitome of a black young man blazing his course in the world.”

“I don’t know anyone that didn’t like him,” she said. “He was just an amazing young man, a young man that was loved and cherished.”

Lydia Bailey said her son once was working when a fire broke out. He made sure everyone got out safe, but inhaled so much smoke he had to go to the hospital. She said her youngest son would live on in others, as she learned Friday morning his generosity in life would continue after his death.

“He is an organ donor, which I did not know. It did my heart good, but then again that was my son. I couldn’t ask for a better son,” she said.

Williams was being held without bond. Poole was due to appear for a bond hearing Friday afternoon.