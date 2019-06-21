CHICAGO (CBS)– Weekends storms are on the way.
CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist said showers are predicted Friday evening and into the weekend. Kleist said the evening showers are predicted mainly south of I-80.
Rain showers are expected to linger until noon on Saturday, and storms are possible in the evening. On Saturday, temperatures will remain in the 70s.
Sunday could bring gusty thunderstorms with a high temperature of 85 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to stay int he upper 80s throughout the week.