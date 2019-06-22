CHICAGO (CBS) — Five men, two in masks, robbed 10 people at a bar in Chicago’s Belmont Gardens neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Chicago police.
The men went into the 4 a.m. Bar shortly before 12:30 a.m., all wearing black, police said. They had handguns and demanded everyone get on the ground.
The men took individual valuables and property from the bar patrons, police said.
One of the men also fired his gun, striking a wall.
They then left the bar and fled the scene in a possible white vehicle.
There were no reported injuries, and all the victims refused medical treatment.
Are North detectives are investigating.
There is no description of the men, as their faces were covered.
Since January 2013 there have been three calls for battery, one robbery call and one narcotics call from the location.