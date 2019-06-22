CHICAGO (CBS) — Longer than usual delays due to bridge lifts are affecting drivers on Lake Shore Drive, and the Chicago Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid the area.
Lifting and lowering the Lake Shore Drive Bridge over the Chicago River for the weekly sailboat run is taking longer than usual due to ongoing rehabilitation work on the bridge, according to CDOT.
CDOT said the bridge closure could last 45 minutes or longer.
The process was set to take place around noon Saturday, closing Lower Lake Shore Drive and Upper Lake Shore Drive in both directions.
CDOT said message boards would be in place to warn motorists to exit at either Monroe Street or Roosevelt Road going north or Michigan Avenue or Grand Avenue going south.
Drivers exiting the road can take Columbus Drive west and use that bridge to cross the Chicago River. Northbound driver can then travel east on Illinois Street to return to Lake Shore Drive. Southbound drivers can turn east on Wacker Drive to return to Lake Shore Drive.
Longer than usual delays are also expected on June 22 and June 29, the last sailboat run of the season.
Wednesday boat runs have been discontinued for the spring season, CDOT said.