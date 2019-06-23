CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered thunderstorms on Sunday morning will become more widespread this afternoon.
As a warm front moves into Chicago, temperatures will lift into the 80s today–and all week. Sunday’s afternoon rainfall comes with a slight risk of severe storms for the entire area. There will be a break in the rain after this morning’s wave of storms.
The additional rain comes after reports of near-record high water levels on Lake Michigan.
Temperatures will dip into the high 60s overnight.
The scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are still possible on Monday.