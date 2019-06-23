  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered thunderstorms on Sunday morning will become more widespread this afternoon.

As a warm front moves into Chicago, temperatures will lift into the 80s today–and all week. Sunday’s afternoon rainfall comes with a slight risk of severe storms for the entire area. There will be a break in the rain after this morning’s wave of storms.

The additional rain comes after reports of near-record high water levels on Lake Michigan.

Temperatures will dip into the high 60s overnight.

The scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are still possible on Monday.