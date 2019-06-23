CHICAGO (CBS)– About 75 Chicago barbers came together for the “Barber Shop Cease Fire Movement” in Ogden Park in Englewood.
They gave free haircuts to kids and seniors.
The barbers used this as an opportunity to spread positive thoughts to the people in their chairs,” “We want to give that spirit to young people.”
“For a lot of us, this is our second tear in life, we messed up things and now we came to barber and use the barber to lift ourselves up.
There was also free food and special performances calling for an end to violence.
The event also promoted barber education and there were several barber colleges on site recruiting new talent.