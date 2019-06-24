CHICAGO (CBS)– Buffalo Grove police arrested two people in connection with child pornography and one for criminal sexual assault.
According to police, Kimberly Schubert, 43, was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and child pornography. Her bond was set at $1 million and was reduced to $300,000. Schubert has since posted the required bond amount.
Police said Jason Akai, 44, was charged with solicitation of child pornography and production of child pornography. The victims were under the age of 13. Police said Akai’s bond was set at $1 milion and he is still in custody in Lake County Jail.
“This case came to light after the Department of Children and Family Services alerted Buffalo Grove Police of a tip they received from an out-of-state therapist,” Buffalo Grove Police officials stated in a press release.
The two suspects have court dates set for June 27.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.