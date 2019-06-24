  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00PM
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6:00PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago forecast. rain, Chicago Weather, storms Chicago, thunderstorms

CHICAGO (CBS) — Storms are on the way for the Chicago area, and conditions could be severe.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, storms are possible Monday evening, especially along and north of I-88.

Strong to severe storms are possible from through 6 p.m., and rain showers may linger after the storms pass. There is also a chance for hail until sunset Monday.

Temperatures will drop to the 60s in the evening.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high temperature of 85 degrees. There is a 20% chance thunderstorms later in the day.

Temperatures will remain in the 80s for the rest of the week with scattered storms and showers.