CHICAGO (CBS) — Storms are on the way for the Chicago area, and conditions could be severe.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, storms are possible Monday evening, especially along and north of I-88.
Strong to severe storms are possible from through 6 p.m., and rain showers may linger after the storms pass. There is also a chance for hail until sunset Monday.
Temperatures will drop to the 60s in the evening.
Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high temperature of 85 degrees. There is a 20% chance thunderstorms later in the day.
Temperatures will remain in the 80s for the rest of the week with scattered storms and showers.